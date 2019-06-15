Wall Street ends slightly lower with Fed in focus

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with investors cautious going into next week's Federal Reserve meeting, while a warning from Broadcom of a broad weakening in global demand weighed on chipmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.16 points, or 0.07%, to 26,089.61, the S&P 500 lost 4.65 points, or 0.16%, to 2,886.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.47 points, or 0.52%, to 7,796.66.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

