Wall Street ends sharply higher as China moves on yuan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from a sharp sell-off the previous day as China stepped in to stabilise the yuan, easing concerns that currencies would be the latest weapon in the U.S.-China trade war.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 312.66 points, or 1.22%, to 26,030.4, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 37.09 points, or 1.30%, to 2,881.83 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 107.23 points, or 1.39%, to 7,833.27.

