Wall Street ends lower; trade war fears resurface

Business Reuters Jun 16, 2018 02:05:11 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down on Friday on worries over an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, but indexes closed well off the day's lows.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 84.83 points, or 0.34 percent, to 25,090.48, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 3.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,779.42, and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 14.66 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,746.38.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 02:05 AM

