Wall Street ends lower on escalating trade worries

Business Reuters Aug 16, 2018 02:05:20 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily percentage decline since June, as investors turned risk averse on a series of disappointing earnings and escalating global tariff worries.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 137.51 points, or 0.54 percent, to 25,162.41, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 21.59 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,818.37 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 96.78 points, or 1.23 percent, to 7,774.12.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 02:05 AM

