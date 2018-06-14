Wall Street ends lower in wake of Fed hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday in a choppy session after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and projected a slightly faster pace of rate hikes in the coming months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 117.74 points, or 0.46 percent, to 25,202.99, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 11.19 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,775.66 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 8.10 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,695.70.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

