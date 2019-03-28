Wall Street ends lower and bond yields fall

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks eased on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields fell again and a prolonged inversion in the yield curve fanned growth worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.14 points, or 0.13 percent, to 25,625.59, the S&P 500 lost 13.09 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,805.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.15 points, or 0.63 percent, to 7,643.38.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

