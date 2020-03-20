Wall Street ends higher to stem coronavirus selloff

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks managed to post gains on Thursday after recent steep losses as policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets cope with deep coronavirus-driven economic damage.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 189.63 points, or 0.95%, to 20,088.55, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 11.4 points, or 0.48%, to 2,409.5 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 160.73 points, or 2.3%, to 7,150.58.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.