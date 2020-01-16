Wall Street ends higher after U.S.-China deal inked

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday with the Dow posting a record close after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement and pledged to resolve a tariff dispute that has roiled financial markets for over a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 91.16 points, or 0.31%, to 29,030.83, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 6.2 points, or 0.19%, to 3,289.35 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 7.37 points, or 0.08%, to 9,258.70.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.