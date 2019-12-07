Wall Street ends higher after jobs report, trade optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended solidly higher on Friday as a strong jobs report and optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations ahead of an upcoming deadline helped stoke investor risk appetite.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 336.76 points, or 1.22%, to 28,014.55, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 28.45 points, or 0.91%, to 3,145.88 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 85.83 points, or 1%, to 8,656.53.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.