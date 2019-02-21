Wall Street ends higher after Fed minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday as the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its January meeting showed policymakers thought pausing on U.S. interest rate hikes posed little risk.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.12 points, or 0.24 percent, to 25,954.44, the S&P 500 gained 4.94 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,784.7, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.30 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,489.07.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)

