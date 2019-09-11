Wall Street ends flat as energy jumps, tech slips

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended flat on Tuesday as a rally in energy and industrial shares countered a drop in the technology and real estate sectors as investors favoured value over growth stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 73.92 points, or 0.28%, to 26,909.43, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 0.96 points, or 0.03%, to 2,979.39 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 3.28 points, or 0.04%, to 8,084.16.

