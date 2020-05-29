You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Wall Street ends down in late selloff; Facebook weighs

Business Reuters May 29, 2020 02:06:02 IST

Wall Street ends down in late selloff; Facebook weighs

By Caroline Valetkevitch

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Thursday following a late-session reversal, with Facebook weighing on the market after President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order related to social media companies and said he would hold a news conference on China on Friday.

Stocks had been higher for most of the session as investors continued to bet on a swift recovery from the coronavirus-driven economic slump.

Worsening ties between the United States and China in recent weeks and fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections pose a threat to the stock market's strong recovery from its steep selloff, according to analysts.

"There have been issues with comments from the White House on tech," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

But recent strong gains in the market have also caused some investors to pull back.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 147.67 points, or 0.58%, to 25,400.6, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 6.41 points, or 0.21%, to 3,029.72, and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 43.37 points, or 0.46%, to 9,368.99.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 02:06:02 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

When can India expect to achieve herd immunity?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 28 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 28 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres