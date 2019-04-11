Wall Street ekes out gains as investors shrug off Fed minutes

(Reuters) - Tech stocks led Wall Street slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors largely shrugging off benign U.S. inflation data and unsurprising minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.58 points, or 0.03%, to 26,157.16, the S&P 500 gained 10.04 points, or 0.35%, to 2,888.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.97 points, or 0.69%, to 7,964.24.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

