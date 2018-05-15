You are here:
Wall Street edges higher on U.S.-China trade optimism

Business Reuters May 15, 2018 02:05:13 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday as weakness in defensive stocks offset trade optimism following U.S. President Donald Trump's conciliatory remarks toward China's ZTE Corp, calming the waters amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 70.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 24,901.27, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 2.57 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,730.29 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 8.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,411.32.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 02:05 AM

