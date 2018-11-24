Wall Street drops, S&P 500 confirms correction

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower in a shortened post-holiday trading session on Friday as the energy sector tumbled on continued weakness in oil prices, and the benchmark S&P 500 confirmed its second correction of 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.74 points, or 0.73 percent, to 24,285.95, the S&P 500 lost 17.37 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,632.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.27 points, or 0.48 percent, to 6,938.98.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf

