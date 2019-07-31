Wall Street drops on new trade worries, Fed; Apple eyed

By Evan Sully
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday after a warning from President Donald Trump to China pressured technology shares, while investors looked to an expected interest rate cut at the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.
The three major U.S. stock indexes were in the red, pressured by consumer discretionary and technology stocks.
As trade talks between the world's two biggest economies resumed in Shanghai on Tuesday, Trump warned China against trying to wait out his first term in office to finalise a deal.
"Trade and iPhone demand in China are going to be part of the issue," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "But on the flip side, the transition Apple is making from a hardware company to a services company is going to be closely watched."
Market participants are looking ahead to the Fed's statement at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday for clues as to how the central bank will proceed through year-end.
Many analysts believe a 25-basis-point cut in interest rates is fully priced into the market.
"There's a high expectation that the Fed is going to lower short-term interest rates tomorrow and that's been a driver of the markets over the last few weeks," said Sroka.
Commerce Department data showed U.S. consumer spending and prices rose moderately in June, pointing to slower economic growth and bolstering the case for monetary easing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 30.26 points, or 0.11%, to 27,191.09, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 7.24 points, or 0.24%, to 3,013.73he Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 13.05 points, or 0.16%, to 8,280.28.
Just over half of the S&P 500 companies have released second-quarter earnings, of which 75.9% have beat bottom-line analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.15-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.72-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 82 new lows.
(Reporting by Evan Sully; additional reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)
