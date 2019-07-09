Wall Street drops as Apple slumps, Fed eyed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Apple Inc shares dropped following a broker downgrade and investors continued to weigh chances of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 115.98 points, or 0.43%, to 26,806.14, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 14.46 points, or 0.48%, to 2,975.95 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 63.41 points, or 0.78%, to 8,098.38.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

