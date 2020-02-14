Wall Street dips on coronavirus concerns, mixed earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Thursday, backing away from record highs as investors digested new coronavirus developments and mixed corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 127.75 points, or 0.43%, to 29,423.67, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 5.33 points, or 0.16%, to 3,374.12 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 13.99 points, or 0.14%, to 9,711.97.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Chris Reese)

