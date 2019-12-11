Wall Street dips as tariff deadline approaches

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes ended slightly lower on Tuesday, still not far from record highs, as investors awaited concrete news on whether U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would take effect on Dec. 15, a potential turning point in the two countries' trade dispute that has convulsed markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 27.33 points, or 0.1%, to 27,882.27, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 3.46 points, or 0.11%, to 3,132.5 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 5.64 points, or 0.07%, to 8,616.18.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)

