Wall Street climbs to records, fuelled by trade comments

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks crawled higher on Tuesday, with each of the major Wall Street indexes notching a record high, as upbeat comments by President Donald Trump on trade talks eclipsed some softer-than-anticipated economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 53.78 points, or 0.19%, to 28,120.25, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 6.73 points, or 0.21%, to 3,140.37 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 15.45 points, or 0.18%, to 8,647.93.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.