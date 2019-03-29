Wall Street climbs on trade optimism, rising Treasury yields

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as Treasury yields rose off 15-year lows and as investors were optimistic about the latest meetings on U.S.-China trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 91.87 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,717.46, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 10.07 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,815.44 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 25.79 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,669.17.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

