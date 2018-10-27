Wall St. slides as tech, internet stocks tumble

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks sold off further on Friday and the S&P 500 flirted with correction territory as disappointing results punished technology and internet shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 296.24 points, or 1.19 percent, to 24,688.31, the S&P 500 lost 47 points, or 1.74 percent, to 2,658.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 151.12 points, or 2.07 percent, to 7,167.21.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

