Wall St. rebounds from sell-off as tech soars

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes snapped a losing streak on Friday and technology stocks came roaring back after a week of blistering losses as investors looked for bargains ahead of earnings season even as worries about U.S.-China trade tensions lingered.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 287.16 points, or 1.15 percent, to 25,339.99, the S&P 500 gained 38.71 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,767.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 167.83 points, or 2.29 percent, to 7,496.89.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.