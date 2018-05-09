Wall St flat, energy rises as U.S. leaves Iran deal

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended little changed on Tuesday while energy stocks <.SPNY> rose after President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 2.75 points, or 0.01 percent, to 24,360.07, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 0.71 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,671.92 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 1.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,266.90.

