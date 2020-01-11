Wall St. falls after tepid jobs data, but posts weekly gains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday from record-high levels as investors took profits and data showed slower-than-expected December U.S. jobs growth, but the major indexes posted gains for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 133.33 points, or 0.46%, to 28,823.57, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 9.37 points, or 0.29%, to 3,265.33 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 24.57 points, or 0.27%, to 9,178.86.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.