Wall St. ends lower on trade uncertainty; Dow down for 4th week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as continuing trade tensions pulled industrial and tech shares down, and the Dow capped a fourth straight week of losses in its longest weekly losing streak in three years.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.68 points, or 0.39%, to 25,763, the S&P 500 lost 16.86 points, or 0.59%, to 2,859.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.76 points, or 1.04%, to 7,816.29.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

