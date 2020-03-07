Wall St. ends lower as coronavirus fears grow

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as fears of economic damage from the spread of the coronavirus intensified, though Wall Street's major indexes ended well above their session lows

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 256.23 points, or 0.98%, to 25,865.05, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 51.54 points, or 1.70%, to 2,972.4 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 162.98 points, or 1.87%, to 8,575.62.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Alistair Bell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

