Business Reuters Jun 13, 2018 02:05:31 IST

Wall St edges higher as Fed decision looms

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in utilities and technology shares, though investors were cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 1.58 points, or 0.01 percent, to 25,320.73, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 4.85 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,786.85 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 43.87 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,703.79.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

