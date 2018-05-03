Wall St drops amid trade worries, Fed decision

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as investors remained concerned about worsening trade relations between the United States and China and digested the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 174.48 points, or 0.72 percent, to 23,924.57, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 19.17 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,635.63 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 29.81 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,100.90.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)

