Wall St. barely gains as investors wait for trade progress

(Reuters) - Wall Street eked out gains on Thursday as investors awaited concrete news on a hoped-for interim trade deal between the United States and China before a new round of tariffs are scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 29.36 points, or 0.11%, to 27,679.14, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 4.86 points, or 0.16%, to 3,117.62, and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 4.03 points, or 0.05%, to 8,570.70.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Leslie Adler)

