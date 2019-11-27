VOOT scripts unmatched loyalty fan base: Emerges as most preferred premium OTT service with 80 mn monthly active users

Viacom18’s Advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platform VOOT has emerged as the most preferred premium OTT service with a fiercely loyal fan base of 80 million Monthly Active Users (across multiple platforms), and a phenomenal 65 percent growth in watch-time month on month.

With 7.5 billion minutes of watch-time (as per the latest third-party source App Annie, October 19) on the app, VOOT’s watch-time is more than the combined watch-time of its nearest AVOD competitors. Not just that, as per the report, the platform engagement of VOOT at 29 percent (as measured by the average Daily Active Users to Monthly Active Users ratio) and time spent of 50 mins per day per user makes it the No. 1 premium AVOD platform in the OTT category on engagement. This shows that when it comes to brand love and viewer loyalty, viewers in India have made a clear choice.

Speaking about the brand love, Akash Banerji, Head-AVOD business, VOOT said, “Driving consistent engagement is the holy grail that we all at VOOT constantly focus on. And our fundamental belief is that in this age, businesses need to converge data and technology with impeccable storytelling to drive consumer engagement—and do it every single time—to earn, not buy, loyalty. Everything else is noise. And our persistence and single-minded focus on driving this ambition has created a unique and a superlative experience for our consumers on our platform. The massive 7.5 billion minutes of watch-time on app last month is a testimony to the success of this belief and is sure to help establish a long-lasting relationship with the audiences.”

The stupendous growth in the scale of this loyalty has come on the back of Voot’s consistent focus on offering a massive depth of premium content across genres, languages, formats and content duration. Vernacular content in particular has played a pivotal role in driving this massive growth, growing at more than 2X over last year and contributing close to one-fourth of total consumption on the platform. Driving share of attention on the back of blockbuster reality content has always been VOOT’s forte and Bigg Boss this year, across languages, has packed an even bigger punch.

The latest season of Colors’ Big Boss Hindi on VOOT that offers a plethora of interactivity features, first time a live magazine show right from the studios and a massive roster of exclusive not-seen-on TV content, has led to the creation of a strong & loyal ‘Asli Fan’ base on VOOT. The show with a nearly 1 billion views, has become the biggest digital entertainment property, India has ever seen.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.