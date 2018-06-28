Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Volvo, FedEx test truck 'platooning' on public U.S. road

Business Reuters Jun 28, 2018 00:06:15 IST

Volvo, FedEx test truck 'platooning' on public U.S. road

By Nick Carey

(Reuters) - Truck maker Volvo AB and package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday they have begun public U.S. testing of "platooning" technology, which allows digitally-connected semi trucks to save fuel by driving closely together in convoy, on a highway in North Carolina.

Using a state permit, Volvo and FedEx have been conducting tests on a section of North Carolina highway 540 since April, running three trucks towing two trailers each, a configuration FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc run in a number of U.S. states.

Keith Brandis, Volvo's North American vice president for product planning, said the tests will help the truck maker amass data to persuade other states and the federal government to permit more testing.

"Armed with hard facts and data, we hope to make our case," Brandis said. "The business benefits of this technology will be proven in the coming months."

A number of U.S. states have approved rules for trials of the new technology, but they vary by state.

Volvo and FedEx said that while fuel savings from platooning vary, running trucks in convoys using this technology should boost safety.

Platooning uses a relatively low level of automation. The driver of the lead truck driver is in control, and the other trucks in the convoy follow automatically. For instance, if the driver of the lead truck hits the brakes, the other trucks brake automatically.

A number of truck manufacturers and startups are experimenting with platooning and autonomous technologies, including Daimler AG, Navistar International Corp and electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Truck makers including Volvo are already testing platooning technology on highways in Europe.

Daimler last September said it had received permission from the Oregon Department of Transportation to test its platooning technology on public roads after successful trials in its proving ground in Madras, Oregon.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group E - 27 Jun 2018
Serbia
0:1
Brazil
Match Centre
Group E - 27 Jun 2018
Switzerland
1:0
Costa Rica
Match Centre
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores