Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Volkswagen to bring SEAT brand back to China in 2020/21

Business Reuters Jul 10, 2018 00:06:42 IST

Volkswagen to bring SEAT brand back to China in 2020/21

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen said its Spanish brand SEAT would return to the Chinese market in 2020/21 as part of an agreement with China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC) to develop electric vehicles.

It signed an agreement on the matter with JAC as Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Berlin on Monday.

VW and JAC received approval last year from Chinese regulators to form a joint venture to make electric vehicles.

VW, SEAT and JAC will now jointly set up a new research and development centre in China to develop electric cars as well as technologies for connectivity and autonomous driving, VW said.

SEAT will take a stake in joint venture JAC Volkswagen, either via a capital increase at the venture or through a transfer of shares from Volkswagen Group China, it added.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores