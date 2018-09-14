You are here:
Volkswagen of America to end Beetle production in 2019

Business Reuters Sep 14, 2018 01:05:09 IST

(Reuters) - Volkswagen's U.S. unit said on Thursday it would stop producing the iconic Beetle car next year.

"As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the U.S. and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace it," Volkswagen Group of America Chief Executive Officer Hinrich Woebcken said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/2QmZ08u)

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

