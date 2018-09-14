Volkswagen of America to end Beetle production in 2019

(Reuters) - Volkswagen's
"As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the U.S. and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace it," Volkswagen Group of America Chief Executive Officer Hinrich Woebcken said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/2QmZ08u)
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 01:05 AM