You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Volkswagen 'dirty diesels' scandal: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler arrested on risk he may suppress evidence

Business Agence France-Presse Jun 18, 2018 16:03:37 IST

Frankfurt: Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested in connection with parent company Volkswagen's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, German prosecutors said Monday.

The dramatic development comes a week after Munich prosecutors raided Stadler's home after charging him with fraud and the falsification of documents that allowed diesel vehicles equipped with cheating software to be sold to European customers.

Prosecutors said the arrest was justified because of the "risk of concealment of evidence".

Audi confirmed the arrest to AFP, declining to give further details.

"For Mr Stadler, the presumption of innocence continues to apply," a spokesman said in a statement.

A file photo of Rupert Stadler. Reuters

A file photo of Rupert Stadler. Reuters

Stadler's arrest is the most high-profile yet in the dieselgate crisis, which started when the Volkswagen group admitted in 2015 to equipping some 11 million diesels worldwide with "defeat devices" designed to dupe pollution tests.

VW's luxury subsidiary Audi has long faced suspicions that its engineers developed the software used in the scam.

Audi's former head of engine development was taken into custody in September 2017.

German authorities earlier this month ordered the recall of some 60,000 Audi A6 and A7 cars across Europe to remove illegal emissions control software, using a different technique however than the one at the heart of dieselgate.

Former VW chief executive Martin Winterkorn stepped down soon after the scandal broke in September 2015, while successor Matthias Mueller was hastily replaced earlier this year.

Both are suspected of knowing earlier than they have so far admitted about the cheating, meaning they may have failed in their duty to inform investors in the car giant about the financial risks.

US prosecutors also indicted Winterkorn last month, saying he knew of the company's emissions cheating as early as May 2014 but decided to continue.

Present boss Herbert Diess has been accused of knowing about diesel cheating before it became public -- an allegation rejected by the firm last month.

The scandal has so far cost the VW group more than 25 billion euros ($29 billion) in buybacks, fines and compensation, and the company remains mired in legal woes at home and abroad.


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 16:03 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group F - 18 Jun 2018
Sweden
0:0
Korea Republic
Match Center
Group G - 18 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Belgium
:
Panama
Group G - 18 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Tunisia
:
England
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Colombia
:
Japan
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Poland
:
Senegal
Group A - 19 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Egypt
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores