Volkswagen CEO says still trying to overcome diesel cheating scandal

Business Reuters Jun 14, 2018 00:05:39 IST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's new Chief Executive Herbert Diess said the carmaker was still trying to overcome its emissions cheating scandal after German authorities ordered the Wolfsburg-based company to pay a 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion)fine.

"By doing this, Volkswagen takes responsibility for the diesel crisis," Diess said in a statement on Wednesday after VW agreed to accept the fine.

"Further steps are necessary to restore trust in the company and the auto industry," he said.

($1 = 0.8483 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 00:05 AM

