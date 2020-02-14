Vodafone Idea shares tank nearly 19% after company reports widening of losses to Rs 6,438.8 cr in Q3

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Friday tumbled nearly 19 percent after the company reported widening of losses to Rs 6,438.8 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20.

The scrip tanked 18.30 percent to Rs 3.66 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it dropped 18.88 percent to Rs 3.65.

#3QWithCNBCTV18 | Vodafone Idea's loss widens in Q3 compared to the same quarter last year; revenue slips nearly 6%. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) comes in at Rs 109 Vs Rs 107 (QoQ) pic.twitter.com/DFS8RPY0r1 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 13, 2020

Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported widening of losses to Rs 6,438.8 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 against Rs 5,004.6 crore a year ago, as the telco continued to sound out warnings on "material uncertainty" casting "significant doubt" on its ability to continue as going concern.

The company's ability to continue as a going concern is essentially dependent on a positive outcome of its modification application in the Supreme Court on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter and any relief from the Telecom Department on payments, it said.

For the three months ended December 2019, the company's total income fell by 5 percent to Rs 11,380.5 crore from Rs 11,982.8 crore a year ago.

