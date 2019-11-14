Vodafone Idea Q2 losses at Rs 50,921 cr; makes provision of Rs 25,680 cr for AGR liability

Telecom operator, Vodafone India on Thursday reported a whopping loss of Rs 50,921 crore for the quarter ended September 2019, mainly hit by the Supreme Court's verdict on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). This is the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any Indian company in recent memory, PTI report said.

#2QWithCNBCTV18 | Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss at Rs 50,921.9 cr Vs loss of Rs 4,873.9 cr (QoQ). Co says post SC ruling on #AGR, co accounted for Rs 27,610 cr related to license fee pic.twitter.com/J17p4RK1Tv — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 14, 2019

The company's revenue up 42 percent to Rs 11,146.4 crore, during the quarter. The company estimated total liability of Rs 44,150 crore post-SC order and made a provision of Rs 25,680 crore in Q2 FY20.

Vodafone Idea is in process of filing review petition on SC order in adjusted gross revenue case, the company said in a statement.

The company said that its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on obtaining relief from the government and positive outcome of the proposed legal remedy.

The SC order on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) matter "has significant financial implications for the industry", VIL said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Bharti Airtel posted a highest-ever loss of Rs 23,045 crore during the second quarter ended 30 September. The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel was up by 4.7 percent at Rs 21,199 crore in the just-concluded quarter.

According to an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

As per estimate, liability of Bharti Airtel Group is Rs 62,187.73 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 54,183.9 crore and BSNL and MTNL Rs 10,675.18 crore.

The Supreme Court, last month, upheld government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

(With PTI inputs)