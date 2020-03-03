Vodafone Idea pays about Rs 3,043 cr to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues, Airtel Rs 1,950 cr; Jio makes payment of Rs 1,053 cr

Major telecom companies — Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio — have paid a total of over Rs 6,000 crore towards their deferred spectrum dues on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Airtel paid Rs 1,950 crore to the Telecom Department towards its deferred spectrum dues, while Reliance Jio paid Rs 1,053 crore, reported PTI quoting sources.

Airtel pays Rs 1,950 cr to govt towards deferred spectrum dues; Reliance Jio makes Rs 1,053 cr payment: Sources to PTI pic.twitter.com/GzvqN3KF9n — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Vodafone Idea paid about Rs 3,043 crore towards deferred spectrum dues, as per the sources.

Deferred spectrum dues are essentially instalment payments that are made by telcos for airwaves bought in past auctions and are separate from their AGR liabilities.

The sources said that while Bharti Airtel has made payment of Rs 1,950 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards deferred spectrum dues, Reliance Jio has paid Rs 1,053 crore.

Vodafone Idea's payment in particular assumes significance as the company has been under tremendous financial pressure and is confronted with AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) liabilities of over Rs 53,000 crore.

Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore in two tranches towards its AGR liabilities.

The sources in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) confirmed that the company has made the payment of around Rs 3,043 crore towards deferred spectrum liability.

This is the last lot of payments that telcos will make towards deferred spectrum liabilities to the DoT, as the Union Cabinet had late last year approved a two-year moratorium on such spectrum dues.

— With PTI inputs

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.