Vodafone-Idea merger: DoT gives final approval; deal spawns nation's biggest telecom operator worth over $23 bn

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Thursday gave its final approval to the Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger, government sources said.

The merger will create the country’s biggest telecom operator. The deal follows a broader trend by India’s network operators who are rushing to consolidate amidst a year-long price war sparked by the entry of Reliance Jio.

The DoT has specified that the licenses of Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL) and Vodafone India will be transferred to Idea Cellular Ltd, along with the assets and liabilities of both the Vodafone companies, sources familiar with the development told The Economic Times.

The combined operations of Idea and Vodafone will create a telecom operator worth over $23 billion (or over Rs 1.5 lakh crore), with a 35 percent market share and a subscriber base of around 430 million.

The merger is expected to give both debt-ridden Idea and Vodafone a breather from cut-throat competition in a market where margins have hit rock bottom with free voice calls.

Following the latest development, shares of Idea Cellular surged over four percent to Rs 57.50 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Idea, a part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, and Vodafone signed a merger agreement last year.

"Idea Cellular and Vodafone have made payment under protest as demanded by the DoT for the merger. Rs 3,926.34 crore have been paid in cash and bank guarantee of Rs 3,322.44 crore have been furnished," an Idea Cellular official confirmed the development.

On Tuesday, inching closer to the formation of the country's biggest telecom operator, Idea Cellular and Vodafone made a joint payment of Rs 7,248.78 crore, under protest, to the DoT for merging their mobile business.

The Department of Telecom gave its conditional nod for the merger of the two firms on 9 July and asked the companies to meet the demand raised for taking the merger on record.

With inputs from PTI