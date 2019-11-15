Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares jump over 9% despite posting huge losses in September quarter

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday surged over 10 percent despite the company posted a tremendous loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for September quarter.

On the BSE, the stock witnessed a jump of 10.16 percent to Rs 3.25 in the morning session. Later on, the scrip shed some of its gains and was trading 4.41 percent up at Rs 3.08.

The stock moved up by similar margins on the NSE in early trade. It was trading at Rs 3.05, up 3.39 percent.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for the second quarter ended 30 September, on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Court order in the adjusted gross revenue case.

On the BSE, shares of Bharti Airtel gained 9.04 percent to touch a high of Rs 395.45 apiece. After shedding some gains, the stock was trading 6.54 percent up at Rs 386.35.

The scrip rallied 9.13 percent to Rs 395.60 on the NSE. It was trading at Rs 386.10, up 6.51 percent.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday posted a staggering Rs 23,045 crore net loss for the second quarter ended September 30, due to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

However, analysts said that Bharti Airtel has performed better than expected amid a challenging environment.

"Bharti posted strong operational performance with 1.9 percent Q-o-Q revenue growth and 190bps Q-o-Q EBITDA margin expansion with a strong performance in India as well as Africa. While 4G subscriber addition was also robust at 7.9 million, ARPU was steady at Rs 128. Consistently strong operational performance underscores the company's ability to execute amidst challenging environment," Edelweiss Securities Ltd said.

Amidst uncertainties with respect to the government's stance on AGR-related liabilities, Bharti Airtel is relatively well placed considering Rs 188 billion cash on books and its ability to raise requisite capital, it added.