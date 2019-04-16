Vivendi AGM backs plans for possible share buyback

PARIS (Reuters) - Shareholders at Vivendi's annual general meeting on Monday backed plans by the French media conglomerate for a possible share buyback that could give billionaire Vincent Bollore's holding company greater control of Vivendi.

The Vivendi AGM also formally approved on Monday Vincent Bollore's replacement on the board of Vivendi by his son Cyrille.

Bollore's family holding company - Groupe Bollore - owns around 26 percent of Vivendi's share capital and 28.5 percent of Vivendi's voting rights.

