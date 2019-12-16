Vistara's chief commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor resigns as airline embarks on expansion spree; Vinod Kannan to take over

Full service carrier Vistara on Monday said its Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor has put in his papers, four years after he joined the airline quitting low-cost carrier SpiceJet.

Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan will take over as the CCO from Kapoor, who joined the airline in March 2016.

In a statement to PTI, Vistara said Kapoor has resigned due to personal reasons.

Kapoor resigned after his four-year stint with Vistara citing certain personal problems, reported Reuters.

"As part of the transition process since Kapoor's resignation, some of the portfolios had been moved under Kannan's leadership, while some are still in the movement process," the statement said.

In October 2015, Kapoor was appointed the chief strategy and commercial officer, a day after the aviation professional parted ways with budget carrier SpiceJet.

In June this year, Vinod Kannan became the chief strategy officer of Vistara as the full-service carrier was preparing to fly overseas.

Kannan has been working as chief commercial officer at Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) group, since October 2017.

A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, Vistara has embarked on expanding its network.

The airline now connects 34 destinations and operates over 200 flights a day via a fleet of 27 A320 and nine Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

Vistara's fleet size may go to 42 aircraft by March 2020.

— With inputs from agencies

