Vistara to start daily flights on Mumbai-Colombo route from 25 November, offers introductory return fares at Rs 18,599

Business FP Staff Oct 25, 2019 14:17:32 IST

  • From 25 November this year, the flight will be leaving at 11 am every morning from Mumbai airport and arrive at Colombo airport at 1.25 pm

  • Since August this year, the airline has started flights connecting India with Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore

  • In March this year, the airline had received govt government permission to launch international flights

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from 25 November this year. The airline is offering introductory return fares starting at Rs 18,599.

Colombo will be the fourth international destination for the airline, it said.

Representational image. Reuters

Since August this year, the airline has started flights connecting India with Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore.

"Sri Lanka is a very promising destination for Vistara, given the growth it continues to record in trade and tourism, especially as India is the largest tourism source market for Sri Lanka," said Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara.

From 25 November this year, the flight will be leaving at 11 am every morning from Mumbai airport and arrive at Colombo airport at 1.25 pm.

The return flight will leave at 2.25 pm and arrive at Mumbai airport at 5 pm, it said.

In March this year, the airline had govt government’s permission to launch international flights.

In April last year, Vistara, a Tata-SIA joint venture, had joined the 280-member strong global airlines body IATA, ahead of plans to launch international operations.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 14:17:32 IST


