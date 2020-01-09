Vistara announces low fares on 5th anniversary: Tickets start from Rs 995 on domestic routes, international return fare at Rs 14,555

Vistara, the joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, announced low fares on its fifth anniversary to different domestic destinations, according to the airline's website.

Celebrate Vistara's #Sensational5 years! Book under the 5th Anniversary Sale and enjoy great fares across our domestic destinations: https://t.co/lipD0Lc6gm pic.twitter.com/YZat1aqbgk — Vistara (@airvistara) January 9, 2020

The full-time airline is offering fares as low as Rs 995, which is an all-inclusive fare. For instance, Dibrugarh to Baghdogra costs Rs 995. Vistara is also offering international return fares starting from Rs 14,555 on selected routes. For instance, a Delhi-Bangkok, Mumbai-Colombo all-inclusive return airfare costs Rs 14,555.

The sale is on for 48 hours and will end tomorrow—10 January midnight.

The offer is valid for travel between 25 January and 30 September 2020 (both dates included). A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make the bookings.

This sale is not applicable to group and infant bookings and is valid on direct flights only, Vistara said.

"To celebrate the 5 sensational years of Vistara, we are delighted to announce a special 48-hour sale with attractive fares. The sale fares are available for all three classes of travel across our domestic and international network," Vistara said.

Fares for Vistara's domestic flights start from Rs 1,995 for premium economy and Rs 5,555 for business class; while fares for its international destinations start at Rs 14,555 for economy class, Rs 19,995 for premium economy and Rs 35,555 for business class, inclusive of all taxes and fees, it said.

In addition to the anniversary fares, passengers can get cashback offers when booking directly with the airline, using a valid Bank Of Baroda (BFSL) or RBL Bank Credit Card.

