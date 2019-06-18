Vistara announces 48-hour monsoon sale with ticket fares starting from Rs 1,299; no-frills carrier GoAir offers fares from Rs 899

Increasing its flight network by more than 50 percent, Vistara announced on Monday that it has added 62 new flights—connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities across the country—from the beginning of this month. Besides this, Vistara also announced 48-hour monsoon ticket sale starting from Tuesday (today).

Meanwhile, no-frills carrier GoAir also announced sales offer with flight tickets starting from Rs 899. The booking under the latest offer started on Tuesday and will end on 23 June 2019, GoAir tweeted.

Booking for Vistara's 'Grand Vistara Monsoon sale' offering fares from Rs 1,299 started at 0001 hours on Tuesday and will end at 11:59 pm on 19 June, the airline tweeted.

During the sale period, the passengers would be able to purchase tickets for travel between 3 July and 26 September, reported PTI.

All 62 new flights are operational as of 18 June, said Vistara spokesperson.

GoAir's six-day booking period is valid for travel from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019.

According to GoAir’s website, the Rs 899 fares are applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati route.

Some of the routes covered under GoAir's latest offer include Patna-Ranchi (Rs 1,199), Guwahati-Bagdogra ( Rs 1,299), Kolkata-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,399), Ahmedabad-Delhi (Rs 1,798), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,769), Chandigarh-Srinagar (Rs 1,777) and Mumbai-Kochi (Rs 1,789), the report said.

With the addition of 62 new flights, Vistara will now operate direct flights from Mumbai to 10 cities, adding Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai and Varanasi to the six other cities it already flies to from India's commercial capital.

The six cities are Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

"These (62) new flights represent an over 50 percent increase in the size of the airline's network, with 170 flights a day across 24 destinations operated by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft," the airline said.

Vistara will operate aircraft on some of the new routes in a different cabin configuration from its current Airbus A320 fleet.

The airline's Boeing 737-800NG aircraft will operate in a two-class configuration of 12 business class and 156 economy seats.

"The new Airbus A320neo aircraft will operate in an all economy class configuration of 180 seats on select routes only for which the demand for premium cabins is lower," the full-service carrier said.

The chief strategy and commercial officer of Vistara, Sanjiv Kapoor, said, "Our frequent fliers have often expressed their wish to see Vistara add more flights and frequencies from Mumbai and Delhi to key destinations, and we're happy that we are now able to announce these new flights and additional frequencies."

