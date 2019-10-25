Visa fourth-quarter profit rises 6% on higher fees

(Reuters) - Visa Inc
The company's net income rose to $3.03 billion (£2.36 billion), or $1.34 per Class A share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.85 billion, or $1.23 per Class A share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/32J3EDv)
Net revenue rose 13% to $6.14 billion.
(Reporting by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 02:08:48 IST