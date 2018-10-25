Visa fourth-quarter profit jumps 33 percent

(Reuters) - Visa Inc's
Visa said on Wednesday total payments volumes jumped 11 percent, while the number of processed transactions rose 12 percent.
Net income rose to $2.85 billion or $1.23 per Class A share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.14 billion or 90 cents per Class A share a year earlier. (http://bit.ly/2AqtikU)
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 03:05 AM