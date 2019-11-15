Visa discloses FTC probe on debit transactions

(Reuters) - Visa Inc
Bloomberg Law reported https://news.bloomberglaw.com/banking-law/visa-mastercard-draw-ftc-inquiry-over-debit-card-transactions on Wednesday the regulator was investigating whether Visa and rival Mastercard Inc
Visa in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/2Xdju7s said it received a letter from the FTC on Nov. 4, and the company is cooperating with the bureau.
Mastercard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.
The inquiry could spell fresh trouble for the world's two largest payments processors which settled a European Union antitrust probe in April this year over card fees.
(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 04:06:19 IST