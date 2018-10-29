Vijaya Bank Q2 net profit falls 24% to Rs 140 cr; gross non-performing assets decline to 5.86%

New Delhi: State-owned Vijaya Bank on Monday reported 24.54 percent fall in net profit at Rs 139.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 185.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income of the bank stood at Rs 3,931.36 crore for the reported quarter, up 12.28 percent from Rs 3,501.31 crore in the year-ago period, Vijaya Bank said in a BSE filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio as on 30 September, 2018 improved to 5.86 percent against 7.06 percent during the corresponding period last year.

Net NPA stood at 3.81 percent as against 4.86 percent last year.

Shares of Vijaya Bank were trading 5.91 percent higher at Rs 43 apiece on BSE.